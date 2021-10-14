New housing development set for Granges Road in Kilkenny

A major new housing development on the Granges Road in Kilkenny has been given the go-ahead.

Kilkenny County Council has granted permission to Glenveagh Homes for the two-phase development with 87 homes and a childcare facility to be delivered in phase one with another 60 to follow in phase two.

Access to the site will be via the existing entrance onto Granges Road to the east of the site and a new pedestrian and cycle access onto Lousybush Lane.