New name picked for new secondary school in Callan

A name has been picked for Kilkenny’s newest secondary school.

It was revealed last year that Coláiste Eamon Rís and St Brigids College in Callan were set to amalgamate with the new school set to be open by September 2022.

Like all schools around the country both are closed during the pandemic but work is continuing behind the scenes on the process to merge them.

Locals had been asked for their input on a name for the new school and out of 116 submissions 5 made the shortlist that went to a vote in February.

Coláiste Abhainn Rí has been selected as the name – a nod to the Kings river that flows through the town.