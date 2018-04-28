New one-stop-shop website for County Carlow to launch next week

A website that it’s hoped will become a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to visit Carlow will be launched in the coming week.

VisitCarlow.ie has been set up to work alongside Carlow Tourism and it’ll be officially launching on Thursday (3rd May).

Kevin Brady is the main driver behind it and he’s been telling KCLR what it’s all about:

“Visit Carlow is a brand new interactive guide for the county of Carlow, for both locals and tourists alike. It has all your restaurants, your bars, your places to see, places of interest – any information you could need to explore the county of Carlow.

“Sometimes we don’t appreciate what’s on our doorstep and Carlow’s a fantastic county – there’s so much to see and do. But sometimes we don’t get out there and explore it enough.”