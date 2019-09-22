New survey allows people to review their 2019 ploughing experience in Carlow

If you were one of the 297,000 people who attended the ploughing in Carlow this week, you’re being asked to share your views on it.

The National Ploughing Association, Carlow County Council and IT Carlow have compiled an online survey that they want people to complete.

You’ll be asked questions like what day you went, what area of the ploughing interested you most, and how you found your visit to Carlow overall.

The survey can be found on ‘surveymonkey.com’