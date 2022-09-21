New TV documentary about Irish faith healing traditions to feature Dan O’Neill from Carlow

Carlow’s Dan O’Neill’s to be featured in a new TV documentary about faith healing traditions in Ireland.

‘Cneasaithe’ follows broadcaster Máirtín Tom Sheáinín on a journey across the country in search of those who are said to have the gift and to see how active they are.

Archives for films about bone-setters are explored too and as part of this Myshall man Dan O’Neill is encountered – his famed horse Danoli was kept fit for the track by his owner’s instinctive bone-setting.

The programme also looks at how the healer was both revered and feared in times gone past, examining too stories of the power of holy wells, the seventh son of a seventh son and other forms, with sceptics interviewed also.

Produced by Tua Films for TG4, ‘Cneasaithe’ will air next Wednesday, 28th September, at 9:30pm and will be available to watch worldwide on the TG4 Player.

Watch a trailer here: