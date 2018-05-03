New website and app to promote Carlow as a tourist destination launches today

The man behind a new site launching today says he hopes it’ll become a one-stop-shop for anyone visiting Carlow.

Kevin Brady’s ‘Visit Carlow’ website and app has been set up with input from a number of local bodies including Carlow Tourism.

Speaking to KCLR Kevin says he hopes it’ll help make it easier for Carlow to attract visitors.

He said he hopes to promote Carlow as a tourist destination and once the tourists get here, to enhance their experience so that they will explore more of the county than they might have done if they didn’t have the information to hand.

Kevin said they also want to encourage local families to get out and explore Carlow by reminding them of what is on their doorsteps.