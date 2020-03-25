Nine cars damaged in Monacurragh in Carlow by man in his 50’s

Nine cars were damaged in a Carlow housing estate in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

Gardaí are working to identify the culprit who is described as aged in his 50’s with grey scraggy hair and a Donegal or Northern accent.

The damage was done to cars in Monacurragh and the man is believed to have left on foot out the Blackbog road before later getting a taxi in the Quinagh area to the Bus stop and another taxi from Potato Market to the train station in Carlow where he boarded the 7.10am service to Dublin.

Gardaí are examining CCTV footage but are keen to hear from anyone who noticed the man or engaged with him on the train to contact them in Carlow on 059 9136620.