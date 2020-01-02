Nine people died on the roads in Carlow and Kilkenny in 2019

The number of road deaths in Carlow Kilkenny more than doubled last year.

In 2018 there were two people killed on the roads in Carlow and two in Kilkenny.

In the past 12 months that rose to six in County Kilkenny and three in Carlow.

Overall the death toll went up 4% nationally according to figures released by Gardaí for the New Year.

Roads Policing Inspector Anthony Farrell says these increases are incredibly disappointing.