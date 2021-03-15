No Covid-19 related deaths recorded for the first time this year

The country’s incidence rate of Covid-19 has fallen to 150 for the first time since before Christmas.

And for the first time in 2021 no deaths were recorded last evening while 384 new cases of the virus were identified – up to four in Carlow but none in Kilkenny.

In public hospitals overnight, there were 355 people with the disease getting treatment, while there were 86 patients in ICU.

Two of these were in the unit at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny, among seven with the virus there and four were in critical care at University Hospital Waterford with 22 elsewhere in that facility.

Member of the National Public Health Emergency Team is Dr Mary Favier, she says it is positive to see the daily death toll reach zero.

Vaccine

30-thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccines will remain in storage this week, while the European medicines regulator investigates a cluster of serious blood clot events in Norway.

The pharma company says there’s no evidence its product is the cause — and that such conditions have actually occurred at a lower rate among some 17 million people vaccinated with it.

In Ireland, appointments are going ahead as planned for around 50-thousand people over 80, due to receive a Pfizer or Moderna dose from their GP.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the vaccine programme will catch up within weeks.

Schools

All primary school children and fifth-year students are heading back to school today.

Sinn Fein’s Education spokesperson Donnchadh O’Laoghaire says it’s a very significant day for families up and down the country.

He says being in class is better for pupils.

Pubs

It’s a year today, since pubs shut their doors due to covid 19.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland and Licenced Vintners’ Association are marking it through a new hashtag #NotDisposable campaign.

Hundreds of pubs across the country will be posting pre-pandemic photos on social media of the people who’ve been out of work since last March.

Vintners Federation of Ireland Chief Executive, Padraig Cribben says other workers who earn a living through pubs have also lost their jobs.

Elsewhere

Hairdressers and barbers can reopen in Wales from today.

It’s the latest in a series of relaxations to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Over the weekend the “stay-at-home” message changed to “stay local,” four people from two households could meet up outdoors and sports facilities opened again.

And all primary school children will be back in the classroom in Scotland today, while a phased return of older pupils begins.

Those in secondary school will receive a mix of in-person and home learning until after Easter.