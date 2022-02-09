No fairy-tale ending as big Kilkenny Lotto win goes unclaimed

There’s no fairy-tale ending for a local Lotto winner as a prize pot of nearly €30,000 has gone unclaimed.

A ticket sold on Tuesday 9th of November in Circle K on the Castlecomer Road matched 5 numbers in the following nights draw.

The 90 day deadline for the ticket holder to claim their prize expired last night and Lotto HQ has confirmed to KCLR news this morning that no-one came forward.

Spokesperson for the National Lottery Fran Whearty says it’s surprisingly rare for a big win like this to go a-begging:

“We would have 2% of prizes go unclaimed in this country and they’re mostly in the really small amounts like two, three, four euro mark. So it’s unusual to have a prize worth nearly €29,000 go unclaimed”