No Name Club Youth Awards taking place in Kilkenny tonight

More than 1,000 teenagers from all over the country are gathering in Kilkenny today for the National Youth Awards run by the No Name! Club.

They’re celebrating the work that teenagers are doing in communities all across Ireland.

This year is the 40th anniversary of the No Name! Club and tonight’s awards are taking place in the Lyrath Hotel where the 2018 Host and Hostess of the Year will be named.

There are two locals in the running – Cian Murphy and Chloe Scally, both from Kilkenny.