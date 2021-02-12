No St Patrick’s Day trip to Washington for Micheál Martin

The Taoiseach will not be travelling to Washington for St Patrick’s Day, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials are now looking to organise a virtual meeting between Micheál Martin and US president Joe Biden that day.

A government spokesman says a programme of online events are expected to replace the traditional visit to the US.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says now is not the right time to travel due to the prevalence of Covid-19 in both countries.