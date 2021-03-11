KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Nominations keep coming for Kilkenny based animation studio
We'll find out if they're successful in this contest next month
The nominations just keep coming for Cartoon Saloon.
After being listed in no less than ten categories for the Annie Animation Awards, they’ve now made the shortlists for the BAFTAs.
Kilkenny based Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart and Paul Young are named for Wolfwalkers in the Animated Film section.
They’re up against Soul and Onward.
Winners will be announced on April 11.