North Kilkenny Councillors vote to half the number of times they meet each year

Councillors shouldn’t be standing for election if they aren’t prepared to go to the meetings.

That’s the view of one local Councillor after the Castlecomer Municipal District voted to half the number of meetings it will hold in a year.

The district will now only have six bi-monthly meetings instead of the 12 in other districts.

The motion was proposed by Fine Gael’s Mary Hilda Cavanagh and passed by four votes to 2 with John Brennan (FG), Michael McCarthy (FF) and Michael Delaney (FF) supporting it and only Labour’s Denis Hynes and Fianna Fáil’s Pat Fitzpatrick opposing it.

Councillor Fitzpatrick says there’s valuable work done at each meeting and he’ll be trying to have the monthly meetings restored.

Meanwhile Councillor John Brennan was elected as Cathaoirleach and a call was made for a new Mayoral Chain.