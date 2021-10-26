‘Nothing of evidential value’ found in search of Kildare site as part of investigation into disappearance of women, including Kilkenny’s Jo Jo Dullard

The search of a site in Co Kildare as part of the investigations into the disappearance of women in Leinster’s been completed.

Gardaí say nothing of evidential value was recovered in the wooded area – personnel remain at the scene to complete necessary site works on the private lands.

An Garda Siochana continues to keep the families involved updated, including the loved-ones of Kilkenny’s Jo Jo Dullard – the search began about a fortnight ago at the site which is close to where she was last seen (more here).

What was found were the remnants of a previously undiscovered historical settlement and the National Monuments Service has been notified.