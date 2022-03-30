Numbers on waiting lists for housing in Carlow and Kilkenny down over the last five years

The numbers on the waiting lists for housing in Carlow and Kilkenny are down 36% and 62% over the past five years.

The latest figures from the Housing Department show that there were officially 656 households on the waiting list for social housing in Kilkenny in November last year and 457 in Carlow.

Kilkenny’s 2021 waiting list was 21% lower than the 2020 figures, or 178 households, and it’s 62% down on the tally recorded in their first departmental assessment in 2016.

Carlow’s figures are down 9.5% or 48 families from 2020 and 36% lower over the past five years.

The department says that 9,183 social homes were delivered nationally in 2021.