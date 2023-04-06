Official opening of Newpark Primary Care Centre is hugely important for Kilkenny says Mayor David Fitzgerald

The Mayor of Kilkenny says the official opening of the Newpark Primary Care Centre marks a hugely important day for the city.

The centre will be officially opened later by Minister Stephen Donnelly and aims to play a key role in delivering high-quality health services to thousands of people.

Newpark is a multi-faceted operation that will offer a range of services in a bid to take pressure of St. Luke’s Hospital and other health facilities across the region.

Mayor Fitzgerald, believes it will make a real difference, saying; “It’s a hugely important day for Kilkenny, we now open our second primary care centre in the city, it’s part of a strategic plan by the HSE to deliver three primary care centres in Kilkenny city and across the county and this new facilitate the eastern environs of the city and is warmly welcomed by everybody”.

He adds “And there is capacity for everything from dieticians to dentistry to physiotherapy, speech and language therapists along with other mental health services, counselling services and of course the full range of disciplines that you’ll find in a general practice, it’s effectively healthcare one-stop-shop”.