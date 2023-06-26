One in three people across Carlow and Kilkenny believe AI will replace their jobs

One in three people in Carlow and Kilkenny believe artificial intelligence will impact or replace their jobs in the future.

That’s according to a new survey conducted by FRS Recruitment.

Meanwhile, 6 out of 10 people in Kilkenny would move jobs for a 25% salary hike, in comparison to 4 out of 10 people in Carlow.

General Manager at FRS Recruitment Lynn McCormack says workers in counties outside cities were more concerned by AI:

“What we’ve seen is that the most concern came from three or four counties such as Monaghan, Leitrim, and Sligo, then there was less concern in counties with larger urban centers such as Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Limerick.”