One local post office has closed & four more are heading that way

Mullinavat has already shut and now four more post offices are closing across Kilkenny and Carlow.

An Post has confirmed 159 across the country are closing as postmasters retire with the services being transferred to neighbouring towns and villages.

Public meetings have been held already in some of the communities affected.

Deputy Bobby Aylward has described it as another blow to rural Ireland and says there’s only one way to sort the issue out – that’s with a political decision.

He added that such closures don’t make sense – especially when such an effort’s being made elsewhere to boost rural Ireland.

Meanwhile, the head of An Post is defending his decision to close 159 Post Offices around the country.

CEO David McRedmond says the branches he’s shutting are in remote areas that do very little business.

And he adds that the savings will help bring better services to those that remain.