One person hospitalised following crash between Kildavin and Bunclody

Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash on the N80.

The incident happened before 4 o’clock this afternoon at Ravenswood between Kildavin and Bunclody.

Gardai have confirmed to KCLR News that one person has been taken to hospital in a “critical condition”.

They also say that an examination of the stretch is underway with a section of the route closed for at least the next few hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and detours are in place with gardai directing traffic.

Carlow County Fire and Rescue are also understood to be assisting at the scene.