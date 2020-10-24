One week left for tourism & hospitality businesses in Carlow & Kilkenny to apply for Fáilte Ireland funding

Tourism and hospitality businesses in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the South East can avail of grants to help cover costs of Covid-19 adaptations.

The deadline to apply for Fáilte Ireland’s €26 million fund has been extended until October 31st.

Head of Attractions at Fáilte Ireland Mary Stack outlines what’s covered saying “So you’d see a lot of businesses, I’m sure you’ve seen this in the Kilkenny Carlow region, really trying to be creative and innovative and open up their outdoor spaces to diners and to families and that kind of stuff, also we want to contribute to those costs, also things like screens and barriers, people have spent hundreds and thousands on that to make their premises as safe as they possibly can and also technology things that maybe you wouldn’t see so online booking systems to avoid queues, all those kind of things are eligible under the adaptation fund and again businesses are doing all of that again to try & make sure social distancing is implemented”.

She adds “Our adaptation fund for the reopening of those businesses over the summer is still open, it’s open until the 31st of October, that’s a little over a week away, and what that is doing is offering grants of between €500 to €15,000 to businesses depending on their size and depending on the costs that they incurred and I really want to encourage everyone, in tourism and hospitality businesses listening to log onto our website, log onto www.failteireland.ie, register with us if they haven’t already by then and fill out a free eligibility check and really they’ll have met the deadline then to apply & we’ll work with them in the coming weeks then”.

For more details email [email protected] or click the image below to be taken to the Fáilte Ireland website.