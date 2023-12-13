Online fundraiser for Kilkenny man injured in Australia has already raised a third of its intended amount

An online fundraiser for a Kilkenny man injured in Australia has gathered a third of its intended amount.

Bennettsbridge native Trevor Fennelly was left with a number of injuries following a road crash in the Gold Coast area where he’s been living for many years.

Last week we heard from his Mother on KCLR how Trevor’s unable to work and his current financial solution is short-term.

A GoFundMe set up by a friend here aims to yield €3,000 and less than a fortnight in is at €1,280.

