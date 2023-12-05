Mam of Kilkenny man who almost died in Australian crash appeals for help with fundraiser

A fundraising campaign’s been launched for a Kilkenny man who almost died in Australia.

Trevor Fennelly from Bennettsbridge has been living in the Gold Coast for the last decade.

He had to be hospitalised after the motorbike he was riding was involved in the incident last month – he suffered serious internal bleeding, broke a leg and an arm, was in a coma for a time and had to be resuscitated.

After a month in hospital he’s now home but is unable to work while he recuperates and can’t return to Kilkenny either. So a Go Fund Me page has been launched this week to help him with daily life, bills etc – details and/or donations here

His mother Mary told our Brian Redmond about it all on The KCLR Daily – hear her here;

Watch Australian TV coverage of his case here: