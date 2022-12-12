Online survey on revised masterplan for Kilkenny city’s Abbey Quarter closes today

Today is the last day to have your say on the latest round of public consultation for the revised Abbey Quarter Masterplan in Kilkenny.

Kilkenny County Council has been consulting with the public in recent weeks to ensure their needs and priorities are reflected in the revised plan.

The online survey which you can access from the local authorities website closes later today.

Mayor of Kilkenny, David Fitzgerald says its important to review the plans for this major development, telling KCLR News “As we move through the construction phase of part of the Abbey Quarter, the former Smithwick’s Brewery site, it’s important that we keep reviewing and ensure that we have achieved all the goals that we had set out the first day”.

He says “These masterplans have real effect and have a real impact upon the future of the city and the future of the Abbey Quarter and that’s why it’s important that we listen to the public feedback and we do our best to take it onboard and to ensure that the finished development there is to the highest possible standard”.

And Mayor Fitzgerald adds the masterplan will ensure Kilkenny is sustainable in the future, noting “So we’re going to see far more pedestrian use, we’re going to see far more cycling and alternative transport uses, we’re going to look at residential uses and, to ensure that Kilkenny is a sustainable city, in the long term the Abbey Quarter is our opportunity to really set down a standard both locally and nationally”.

