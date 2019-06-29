Orange weather alert issued for Kilkenny and Carlow as thunderstorms rage over the two counties

A status orange weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Thunder and lightning has been occuring all over the two counties since very early this morning and a lot of homes and businesses around Kilkenny in particular are without power.

The ESB says there are almost 800 customers affected in the Callan area, 100 in Ballyragget, 50 in Ballyhale and 100 in Tullow in Carlow.

They estimate that the power will be restored in all those areas before 12 noon.

The weather warning will remain in place until around the same time.