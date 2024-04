This week on Ours To Protect, series producer Ethna Quirke chats with Ronan Power, CEO of Pinergy Solar. They talk about all things residential solar power. Remember, you can listen back to this and all previous episodes on our website and via ourstoprotect.ie, where you’ll also find fact sheets each week to help you in your climate care journey.

Ours to Protect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee and is a partnership between KCLR and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.

Tip Sheet

Download the tip sheet (PDF) that pairs this episode with more informatio