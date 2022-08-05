Outdoor workers at Kilkenny County Council who are SIPTU members are taking to city streets this lunchtime

Outdoor local authority staff who are SIPTU members are set to take to Kilkenny city streets this lunchtime.

They’re marching from the machinery yard to the county hall on John Street.

A Union representative Ger Malone has told KCLR News that “More of our work is being given to contractors, there is a homecoming for the ladies hurling team on Monday, there will have to be preparation for that, that is work that is proper to our members, it is work that is normally done by our members but the management have decided to contract out that work and we’re not accepting it”.

It’s the second such gathering in a fortnight on city streets (see here).

Ger says “The message today is this is not going away, this is set to escalate”.

Kilkenny County Council’s been contacted by KCLR News – this afternoon they’re reiterated the reply sent on 26th July, 2022 as follows:

“Kilkenny County Council is committed to participation and engagement in the accepted industrial relation machinery for dispute resolution and remain ready to do so.

“Management of Kilkenny County Council, as a public service provider, continually engages on industrial relations matters in an open and fair manner. This engagement is in the first instance directly with the staff and their representative organisations. The process can include local discussions, and, if necessary engagement through the Workplace Relations Commission and the Labour Court”.

It would be inappropriate to comment further on individual matters.”