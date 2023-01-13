Packed Lunch Tour at CBS Primary School Kilkenny: Christmas Dinner, Rubiks Cube and Math Wiz, Sport and Fashion Talk

School is back for 2023, and so is the KCLR Packed Lunch School Tour!

Our first stop this year is the CBS Primary School in Kilkenny. Brian and the team were joined by MJ, Greg, Dylan, Tommy, and Jack.

We heard about MJ’s Christmas dinner, Greg’s amazing rubiks cube skills, and Dylan’s favourite sports. Tommy’s math skills were also tested and Jack on his communion fashion plans.

The Packed Lunch School Tour is brought to you by The National Reptile Zoo

.