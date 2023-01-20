Packed Lunch Tour at Scoil Bhríde National School: Helping the Environment

Catch UpPacked Lunch School Tour
Packed Lunch Tour at Scoil Bhríde NS at Goresbridge with thanks to the National Reptile Zoo.
We had a fantastic time chatting with the school’s Green Schools Committee, Ava, Sinéad, Lucy, Emmett, and Leah. They all taught us the importance of minding the environment. We also got a few tips on how to practice being green on our everyday lives!