Parents urged to take their kids to a free walk-in flu vaccination clinic in Kilkenny

Parents are being urged to take their kids to a free walk-in flu vaccination clinic this afternoon.

The HSE says over 600 children have been hospitalised by the flu this winter.

The nasal spray vaccine is free for 2-to-17-year-olds and available at various local GPs and pharmacies.

But a no-appointment clinic is open in the Hebron Industrial Estate in Kilkenny till 4 pm this afternoon (Thursday) and Public Health Medicine Specialist Dr Aparna Keegan says is encouraging people to use it.

“The nasal flu vaccine is available for free for all children aged two to 17 this flu season,”.

“So we’re really encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated because we’ve seen so many children come into hospital with flu, so the statistics at the moment are that nearly 700 children this flu season are in hospital with flu,” she added.