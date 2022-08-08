Parliament Street to be closed from 5pm to 8pm with rolling closures in other areas as victorious Kilkenny senior camogie team are transported to their homecoming

Final arrangements are being made for this evening’s camogie homecoming.

The reception’s for the county’s senior side after they emerged victorious over Cork in yesterday’s All Ireland final. (More here).

Some fun’s set to unfold outside the courthouse from 5pm.

An open top bus carrying the crew will leave Langton’s on John Street at 6:30pm travelling onto John’s Bridge, Rose Inn Street, High Street and onto Parliament Street.

They’re due to arrive at the courthouse at 7pm and hopefully will be greeted by a large crowd of family, friends and fans of the black and amber.

Parliament Street will be closed to traffic from 5pm to 8pm though local access will be maintained where possible.

Gardaí will manage rolling closures as the bus makes it way along its route.