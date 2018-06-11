Patient of St Lukes Hospital tests positive for super-bug CPE

A patient at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny has tested positive for the super-bug CPE.

The HSE has released a statement today confirming the case and the person is being cared for in an isolated ward.

The Ireland East Hospital Group says the infection control team at the local hospital are working with staff in relation to all precautions around the outbreak.

They say full infection control precautions are in place in line which they say are in line with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

There are no bed closures currently and the person is being treated in an isolated ward.

CPE is a super bug and is resistant to antibiotics.