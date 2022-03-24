Pedestrian who died in New Ross crash was a native of Inistioge Co Kilkenny

The wider community in Inistioge is coming to terms with the sad news that a local man has died in a crash in New Ross.

KCLR news reported on Wednesday that a pedestrian aged in his 80’s had been hit by a car in Knockavilla on Tuesday evening.

The man, who was later pronounced dead at University Hospital Waterford, has now been named locally as Micéal Kavanagh.

Mr Kavanagh was originally from Inistioge but had been living in the Mountgarret area of New Ross.

Councillor Michael Doyle told KCLR news his death is tragic:

“He has relations in the Rower Inistioge and was born in the area, so he’s a local man that has plied his trade in New Ross for many a year. It’s very sad”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision on Tuesday evening to contact them in New Ross.