A male pedestrian in his 80’s has died following a crash in New Ross on Tuesday

A man has died after being hit by a car in New Ross on Tuesday evening.

The pedestrian in his 80’s sustained serious injuries in the incident which happened at Knockavilla at around 7.30pm.

He was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he later passed away.

The road remains closed for a technical examination this morning and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses.

They are anxious to hear from any road user who was travelling in the Knockavilla area or in the Ring Road area of New Ross between 7:15pm and 7:30pm, particularly drivers that may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030,