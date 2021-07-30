People Before Profit suggest three additional bank holidays for Irish workers

Workers could be getting some extra days off, as People Before Profit has suggested three more dates.

It’s introducing a new bill which will be brought before the Dáil in September.

It wants February 1st, the last Monday in September and the last Monday in November to be the dates selected.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett outlines why these days have been chosen, noting “We’ve chosen these three extra bank holiday dates because they are dates in months where there are currently no bank holidays so it would mean we would have a bank holiday in every single month of the year and I think that it right because people are suffering from huge work-related stress, we have mental health problems so I think giving people bank holiday would be a genuine acknowledgement of the hardship and sacrifice they have gone through”.