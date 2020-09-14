People in Carlow & Kilkenny asked to talk more about palliative care

Over half of people in Ireland believe the effects of Covid-19 have increased the importance of palliative care.

A survey has been carried out by the All-Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care as part of Palliative Care Week which began yesterday (Sunday, 13 September) and continues all week.

According to the research four in five people would like to have the opportunity to discuss their care options for end of life.

Director of the group is Karen Charnley, and she’s asking people locally to talk more about the service saying “During palliative care we want the people of Carlow & Kilkenny to learn about palliative care and its focus on improving the quality of life for people with life-limiting conditions and their families, palliative care week runs from the 13th to the 19th of September and this year will be our seventh annual palliative care week, we want people of Carlow & Kilkenny to think about palliative care and how it could be of help to them, we encourage people to talk about palliative care and its benefits with their GPs or other health & social care professionals and with those that are important to them”.

She adds “During the week we’ll be releasing a series of videos of people’s experience of palliative care, there’s 12 online events taking place across the island of Ireland & we’ll be promoting palliative care on social media and for people to find out more about those events and what’s going on within the week we’d encourage people to look at thepalliativehub.com and that’s got lots of information & resources on it”.