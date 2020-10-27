People in Carlow & Kilkenny may be invited to take part in a Healthy Ireland survey

7,400 random people will receive a letter this week, inviting them to take part in the Healthy Ireland survey.

It’s the seventh time members of the public will be asked about their opinions and behaviours on the health service.

They’ll also be asked to outline their habits around smoking, drinking alcohol, dieting and nutrition.

Junior Health Minister Frank Feighan is encouraging everyone who gets the invite to sign up saying “By taking part and sharing experiences, you know, it’ll help us understand what’s happening with the health & wellbeing of the country and it’ll identify areas where we can focus to make much more improvements and this is more important now than even this year, so effectively we’ll be asking people in the letter that they contact MRBI on a freephone or by email”.