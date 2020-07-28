Permission has been refused for a massive solar farm in Carlow.

Terra II Ltd were behind the proposed development on 127 hectares in the Ballon and Rathoe area at Garreenleen, Bendinstown, Tinnaclash and Ardbearn.

The Dublin based company was looking for 10 year planning permission for the farm which would have been connected to the national grid.

The power output of the solar farm was expected to be around 95 Mega Watts at its peak.

It’s understood that Terra II has the option of appealing the decision to an Bord Pleanala.