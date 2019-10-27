Photo Phantom: spectre spooks tourists on a trip to Kilkenny!

With Halloween just days away, it certainly is the time of year when we all get that little bit more wary of what else might be out there!

A city as old as Kilkenny certainly isn’t without its fair share of ghostly happenings and unexplained incidents.

But a group of visitors to the city were taken aback on Tuesday when they stopped for the customary selfie on the Butterslip…only to see a peculiar shape behind them.

Speaking to KCLR, Jane says the photo was taken on her friend’s selfie stick and it was only when they were looking back over the images days later that they noticed what they’re terming a “ghostly image in the background.”

She says, “There’s an awful lot of history in Kilkenny but after all our searching we’ve failed to put a possible name to this figure.”

She has given us permission to share the image here. What can you see?