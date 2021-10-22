Piltown Local Electoral Area has highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 across Carlow and Kilkenny

Piltown Local Electoral Area now has the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Between the 5th and 18th of October, the South Kilkenny district had 227 cases confirmed bringing with that a rate of 1,064 per 100,000 population.

That’s more than double the national average of 493.

Carlow Town too remains above that, at 795 after 180 new positive tests in the fortnight. Tullow’s too is still quite high with a rate of 665 after 124 recent returns.

Following those Bagenalstown’s on 461 (after 72 cases), Kilkenny City on 449 (130), Castlecomer on 352 (83) and Callan Thomastown’s on 312 (79).

There were 12 patients with the virus being treated at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny last (Thursday) night, four of them in intensive care.

It’s as Ireland has seen the highest number of Covid-19 cases in nine months reported this (Friday) evening.

2,466 people have tested positive, bringing the five-day moving average to 2,123.

457 Covid patients are in hospital – up nine from yesterday – with 90 in intensive care, up two.

The Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, is urging people to be cautious over the bank holiday weekend, as the Covid situation worsens.