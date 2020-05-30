KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Plans are underway to build new houses and apartments in North Kilkenny
The existing structure is to be changed from commercial use to residential
Plans are underway to build new houses and apartments in Johnstown.
Walsh & Sheehan Investments have applied for planning to re-develop The Ouncel in The Square.
The existing Protected Structure will be changed from commercial use to residential if permission is granted.
They are planning to convert it into two two-bedroom detached houses and four single-bed apartments.