Plans for a park in Carlow Town will be completed this year

Phase 2 of the new Hanover Activity and Bike Park go to the public consultation stage

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart Send an email 06/02/2022

The second part of the redevelopment plans for a Park in Carlow Town will be completed this year.

Cllrs have voted to take plans for Phase 2 of the new Hanover Activity and Bike Park to the public consultation stage.

The Municipal District Councillors have been shown plans for a new accessible carpark, a new inclusive and accessible playground and a new wider footpath joining the playground to the Gazebo area.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Fintan Phelan is urging people to reclaim the park and turn it into a real hub for outdoor activity in the town. ” I am urging people in Carlow to come back and use Hanover Park and use the facilities. We need to utilise our urban green spaces more, just as our EU counterparts do.”

