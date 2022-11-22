Plans for a seven-storey hotel mooted for Kilkenny city centre

It’s back to the drawing board for a company seeking to build a seven-storey hotel in Kilkenny city.

Spark Way Limited had sought planning permission from the county council for its proposed development at MacDonagh Junction but their application has been deemed ‘incomplete’ so they’ll have to resubmit it.

They hope to provide 99 ensuite rooms with restaurants, bars, function and meeting rooms, a gym and an outdoor swimming pool.

Added to that there’s a proposed public plaza area, spaces for 18 bicycles and a set-down spot on the Dublin Road.

Marion Acreman manages the MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and says such a plan could prove positive for many, telling KCLR News; “We’re very excited about the full development of the site, that was the vision way back in 2007 was that the front site would be developed and it hasn’t happened to date and the hotel use there would be brilliant for all the businesses at MacDonagh and all the businesses throughout the city as well as we invite more people to come and stay in Kilkenny and enjoy their visit”.

She adds “It’s a tricky site and it’s not one that looks great, it’s the first impression for people coming into the city from a number of directions and it needs to be developed”.

It’s as the long-awaited, accessible link between MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and the neighbouring train station was officially opened this week, coinciding with the awarding of Age-Friendly status to the latter.

Marion says “The objective was that we would provide full accessibility from the street to the train station and that means that people that need to take the lift can take the lift at K-Bowl, then can come up onto the Goods Shed Square and then they can take the ramp to the train station and vice-versa so there’s full accessibility now between the sites”.