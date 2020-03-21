Plans underway to set up Covid-19 testing centre in Carlow

Plans are underway to set up a drive-thru COVID19 testing centre in Carlow next week.

Tinryland GFC have been in talks with the HSE and proposals have now been put through to be considered.

The HSE can confirmed the plan in a statement.

In Kilkenny the drive-thru testing centre at Nowlan Park is now up an running after work started on Thursday to get it ready.

People can only be tested once they are referred to the centre and you’re being reminded NOT to turn up without an appointment.

And the HSE has also issued an appeal to respect the privacy of people arriving at the centres.

KCLR understands that people have been seen filming over the wall of the GAA grounds in Kilkenny city and you’re asked not to do this.