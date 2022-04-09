Pop-up book sale for Ukraine on Tullow Street in Carlow Town is proving popular

Carlow Lions Club is really proving the international organisation’s mantra of “We Serve”.

Members have dedicated their time and expertise to help many here and abroad through a wide range of activities.

Today (Saturday, 9th April) some are back out on local streets and roads helping in a community clean-up.

They’re also mindful of those arriving from Ukraine and their families and friends who remained in the war-torn country.

A golf classic to raise cash will take place on the 10th of May, while a pop-up book sale is running in an outlet on Tullow Street in Carlow Town until mid-May with a huge range.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace has been catching up with longstanding local Lion Bob Jeffers:

