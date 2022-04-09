KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Pop-up book sale for Ukraine on Tullow Street in Carlow Town is proving popular
Members are also out today helping as part of a community clean-up
Carlow Lions Club is really proving the international organisation’s mantra of “We Serve”.
Members have dedicated their time and expertise to help many here and abroad through a wide range of activities.
Today (Saturday, 9th April) some are back out on local streets and roads helping in a community clean-up.
They’re also mindful of those arriving from Ukraine and their families and friends who remained in the war-torn country.
A golf classic to raise cash will take place on the 10th of May, while a pop-up book sale is running in an outlet on Tullow Street in Carlow Town until mid-May with a huge range.
KCLR News’ Edwina Grace has been catching up with longstanding local Lion Bob Jeffers:
Meanwhile, find details of more local fundraisers here