Post mortem to be carried out on body of man who died in Co Tipperary fire

Gardai are investigating after a man died in a house fire in Co. Tipperary.

His body was discovered inside the property near Roscrea yesterday once the blaze was brought under control.

Gardaí were alerted to the fire at a house at Pintown in Cloncracken at around 4 o’clock yesterday morning.

The blaze was brought under control by the fire service and one body was discovered inside the house.

Investigating Gardaí have preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire.

The remains has been taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them Roscrea Garda Station on 0505 21700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.