Post to and from nursing and care homes in Carlow, Kilkenny & beyond is free from today (Monday, 19th October)

Stamps won’t be needed for mail going in and out of nursing homes until next year.

An Post is offering to carry all cards and letters from today until the end of January at no charge.

The freepost offer also works for parcels up to two kilos, which would usually cost up to €9.

Anna McHugh says other community outreach is being brought back too to help people during the renewed public health restrictions noting “Well, as the winter draws in and the days get shorter we’re really pleased that we’re introducing all our community supports and a new thing we’re delighted about, we’re going to be providing free postage to and from nursing homes & care homes, it’s very simple, all you have to do is write FREEPOST where the stamp should go to or from a nursing home or care home and that’s with immediate effect”.

She adds that An Post want to give people the chance to connect in tough times, saying “We’re seeing lots of that, where local schools & local groups are putting in a big effort to look after the seniors in their area or people who are living in care homes and, you know, we know that’s a great boost & just a great community connection of all ages for the senders, the kids who are sending as much as the recievers, and it’s what we all need, that connection, particularly heading into the winter”.

Meanwhile, one local community’s taking things a step further.

The ‘Kells Care’ and ‘Tidy Towns’ groups have placed packs of five cards featuring images of the village with envelopes and postcards in the area’s telephone box.

Aim is that people passing by can take them free of charge to send to residents of care and nursing home.