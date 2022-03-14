Power outage hits close to 2,000 ESB customers in Kilkenny city

UPDATE (8am, 14th March): Most of the supply’s been restored with 210 premises still without power.

Close to 2,000 ESB customers in Kilkenny City are without power this morning.

A fault was reported earlier at Talbot’s Inch leaving 1,823 homes and businesses without supply.

The utility is aware of the issue and says they’re working on it.

The estimated restoration time is 9:15am.