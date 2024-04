Pride of the Parish: Myshall

The second edition of our series, Pride of the Parish.

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

In this episode, the focus is on Myshall and it features interviews with a wide range of people from the town.

Pride Of The Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee.