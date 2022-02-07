Principal of Kilkenny City CBS says the secondary school’s at a very exciting phase in its history

The granting of permission for a brand new school building for CBS secondary in Kilkenny is the culmination of a 13-year process.

It emerged last week that An Bord Pleanála had given permission for the Board of Management at the school to proceed with their plans for the new development. (See our news report on that here).

It will see them move from their home in the heart of the city to a greenfield site between the Dunningstown road and Lousybush lane.

Principal Tom Clarke says it’s a very exciting phase in their history and he adds that they want to be good neighbours – to that end they’ve been engaging with locals who are already at their new location as well as the authorities.

Listen back to his conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live in full here: